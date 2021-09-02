Death of senior who succumbed to injuries after assault near Danforth and Woodbine being investigated as a homicide

John Manion, 77, died of his injuries in hospital on Aug. 29 after being attacked in the area of Danforth and Woodbine avenues on the afternoon of Aug. 6. Police are looking for a man and woman in connection with his death. Inset photos show Arja Duffy, 41, wanted on a charge of manslaughter, and an unidentified male suspect also being sought by police.

A 77-year-old man who was the victim of an assault in the Woodbine and Danforth avenues area early last month has died, and Toronto police are looking for a man and woman in connection with his death.

Detectives with the Toronto police Homicide Squad are now investigating the death of John Manion, 77, who succumbed on Aug. 29 in hospital to the injuries he suffered in the assault which took place on the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 6.

Manion is Toronto’s 53rd homicide of 2021.

Police are looking for Arja Duffy, 41, on a charge of manslaughter in connection with Manion’s death.

She should be considered violent and dangerous, police said. She not be approached, but anyone who sees her is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Police are also looking for an unidentified male suspect in connection with Manion’s death.

Updated photos of both Duffy and the unidentified man have been released by police.

Officers were called to the area of Woodbine and Danforth avenues at approximately 4:10 p.m. on Aug. 6 for a reported assault.

According to police, a man and a woman got into an argument with Manion in front of an establishment. The man and woman allegedly punched Manion, knocking him to the ground, police said.

As a result of the assault, Manion was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he remained until his death on Aug. 29 from his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information on Duffy or the unidentified male suspect is asked to contact the Homicide Squad at 416-808-7400, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https:www.222tips.com