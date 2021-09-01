Suspect sought in alleged sexual assault at store in Woodbine and Danforth avenues area

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in the area of Woodbine and Danforth avenues.
Police were called to the area at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, for a reported sexual assault.
According to police, a woman had been shopping in a nearby business when she was approached by a man in the store.
The man allegedly sexually assaulted the woman and then fled the area, police said.
The male suspect is described as: 50 to 60 years old, with a slim to medium build, and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with white trim, a black face covering, a black and white striped shirt, dark track pants, white shoes, and carrying a shoulder bag.
A security camera image of the suspect has been released by police in the hope that someone may recognize the man or the clothes he was wearing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
