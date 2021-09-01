Fairmout Park farmers’ market features food, entertainment, and arts

The Courtyard Farmers' Market takes place on Wednesdays from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Fairmount Park in the Beach Hill Neighbourhood. Photo: Submitted.

By GAIL FERGUSON

A charming community market has returned to Fairmount Park on Wednesday afternoons.

The Courtyard Farmers’ Market is nestled in the southwest corner of Fairmount Park, near Coxwell Avenue and Upper Gerrard Street East.

Each Wednesday from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., the market offers fresh vegetables and fruits, meats, prepared foods such as homemade samosas and jerk chicken, and a great array of preserves and dips, baked goods, maple syrup and much more.

The Courtyard Farmers’ Market has become a community event featuring great live music sponsored by Long and MacQuade, a featured “Artist of the Week” and a “Business of the Week” sponsored by the Beach Hill Neighbourhood Association.

Look for the orange coloured “I’m a Local” banner and drop by to meet both celebrated and emerging artists and the many entrepreneurs who generate commercial vitality in the Beach Hill neighbourhood.

Like most things in life, this lovely laidback market is the culmination of months of the dedicated hard work of several individuals working towards a common goal.

Leading the charge to animate Fairmount Park with a regular community market is Jennifer Forde, Courtyard Market Co-ordinator.

Forde works with a dedicated group of volunteers to setup, manage, and takedown the market each week. Local ceramic artist Karen Franzen integrates art into the market by organizing a full slate of artists who exhibit and sell their work and talk about their craft.

The Beach Hill Neighbourhood Association hosts a local business or organization each week to talk about their business. Check out the Beach Hill Neighbourhood Association map and directory created by Gabrielle Johnson of The Make Station which features more than 30 local organizations and businesses.

The Courtyard Farmers’ Market at Fairmount Park welcomes you on Wednesdays (rain or shine) from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. The last market for the season is on Wednesday Oct. 6.

A socially distanced Beach Hill community dinner is planned for Wednesday Sept. 22 at 5:30 p.m. in Fairmount Park. Bring your family and a picnic meal or pick up a prepared dinner from one of the many vendors at the market. A fabulous bushel basket will be raffled off. Proceeds will support a local charity.

Why not add the market to your summer to-do list? Shop, enjoy and learn what the Beach Hill community has to offer.