Police seek suspect in connection with sexual assault on Taylor Creek trail

Police in 55 Division are asking for the public’s help in finding a male suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted on the Taylor Creek trail
According to police, a woman was running on the trail at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, near the Leaside bridge when a man on a bicycle approached and sexually assaulted her.
The man was seen riding his bike northbound on the lower Don River trail south of the bridge.
The suspect is described as white, age 20 to 35, wearing a white t-shirt, dark shorts, a bike helmet, and riding a black aerodynamic/athletic trail bike.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
