Deja Views: Remembering Nelsons on Queen Street East near Elmer Avenue

Ann Patterson took the above photo of Nelsons on Queen Street East near Elmer Avenue in the late 1970s. Inset photo shows the same building recently.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

I love this unique storefront on Queen Street East, just east of Elmer Avenue.

So did Ann Patterson, who ran a camera store across the street. Ann took many photos on Queen Street during her breaks.

The photo of Nelsons (heavy emphasis on the Nelsons) was taken in the late 1970s. Thank you Ann for providing me with this wonderful image of our Beach history.

If you have an old photo of a house or storefront, why not share it with our readers?

Please contact me gdvandyke61@gmail.com