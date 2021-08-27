Lake Shore Boulevard’s eastbound lanes between Woodbine and Leslie to be closed weekend of Aug. 28 and 29 for ActiveTO

This weekend’s closure of the eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Woodbine and Leslie will take place from 6 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, through to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29.

The City of Toronto’s ActiveTO initiative will see the closure of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue to vehicular traffic on the weekend of Aug. 28 and 29.

Also closed to motorized vehicle traffic this weekend for ActiveTO will be a section of Lake Shore Boulevard West between Windermere Avenue and Stadium, Bayview Avenue between Rosedale Valley Road and Lawren Harris Square.

This weekend’s closure will take place from 6 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, through to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug.29.

ActiveTO provides opportunities for residents to get outdoors and exercise, while being able to maintain physical distance as warranted by public health restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic

For more information on ActiveTO and locations of Bike Share Toronto stations, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-protect-yourself-others/covid-19-reduce-virus-spread/covid-19-activeto/