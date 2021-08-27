East York Jam Fest brings together musicians for virtual live-stream performances this Friday and Saturday nights

The virtual East York Jam Fest is set for the evenings of Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28.

The East York Jam Fest will be taking place virtually this Friday and Saturday nights.

Presented by the Beaches International Jazz Festival, the Jam Fest will bring together musicians and music fans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic together for a free virtual live music experience.

Live streaming of performances are set to take place on the evenings of Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28.

East York Jam Fest’s goal is to help sustain and connect the local/global music community during these challenging times brought about by the pandemic.

The festival will be presenting a number of performers representing a diverse array of musical styles.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Aug. 27, musicians slated to perform include We Ain’t Petty (tribute to Tom Petty0; the Toronto All-Star Big Band; Stacey Renee; Desire (tribute to U2); Rob Christian; Old Man Flanagan’s Ghost; and Journey to Boston (tribute to Boston).

Starting at 7 p.m. on Aug. 28, musicians slated to perform include Ayden Jacobs Band; Reggaddiction; Dramazoid; Johanes Linstead; The Chicago Project; and Jerome Tucker Band.

Sponsors East York Jam Fest include TD; Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation; Global News; The Richards Group – Re/Max Hallmark; Ontario Trillium Foundation; the Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund; Ontario Creates; and Canadian Heritage.

The festival will be streamed live on the Beaches Jazz Festival website at https://beachesjazz.com/events/eyjf/