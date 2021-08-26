Police in 55 Division warn local seniors of phone scam claiming family member has been arrested and needs bail

Police in 55 Division are issuing a warning to members of the public in connection with a phone scam that is targetting local seniors.

According to police, officers responed to a reported fraud call on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 25, in the area of Lee Avenue and Queen Street East.

Police said that a 78-year-old woman was called on the phone and that the caller identified himself as a family member. The caller told the woman they had been arrested and needed money for bail, police said.

A courier was then sent to the victim’s address to collect the money, police said.

There have been several similar incidents reported to police over the past six months, and in some instances the suspects have scammed people out of large sums of money.

Members of the public should be aware that this is a scam as the Toronto Police Service does not collect money from individuals for bail. Bail security deposits are arranged through the courts.

Anyone with information on this or similar incidents is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com