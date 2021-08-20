Eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East from Leslie to Woodbine closed for ActiveTO on Aug. 21 and 22

This weekend’s closure of the eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Woodbine and Leslie will take place from 6 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, through to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22.

The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic on the weekend of Aug. 21 and 22 for the City of Toronto’s ActiveTO initiative.

This weekend’s closure will take place from 6 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, through to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug.22.

ActiveTO provides opportunities for residents to get outdoors and exercise, while being able to maintain physical distance as warranted by public health restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Also closed to vehicles this weekend for ActiveTO will be Bayview Avenue between Rosedale Valley Road and Lawren Harris Square.

For more information on ActiveTO and locations of Bike Share Toronto stations, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-protect-yourself-others/covid-19-reduce-virus-spread/covid-19-activeto/