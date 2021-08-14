Youth-Friendly Vaccination Event set for Dentonia Park from noon to 8 p.m. today

East Toronto Health Partners and Michael Garron Hospital will be hosting a “Youth-friendly Vaccination Event” on Saturday, Aug. 14, in Dentonia Park.

East Toronto Health Partners and Michael Garron Hospital will be hosting a “Youth-friendly Vaccination Event” on Saturday, Aug. 14, for those looking to get a COVID-19 vaccination shot before the school year starts next month.

The walk-in vaccination event takes place at Dentonia Park, 80 Thyra Ave., in front of the Goodwood Park Court buildings next to the playground from noon to 8 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to come to the clinic to get a shot of Pfizer vaccine (or Moderna by request).

There are a number of events planned at this vaccination clinic to attract young people over the age of 12 to get their shot. There will be free ice cream and a DJ, and young people who receive their first dose will be entered to win tickets to the Toronto Zoo for themselves and their family.

Also, youth who bring a friend for their first does will be entered to win prizes of $25 and $50 gift cards.

International students are especially encouraged to attend this vaccination clinic. Settlement counsellors will be available to provide information about health and community services.

Physicians and nurses will also be onsite to answer questions and ensure the experience is as comfortable as possible.

Those planning on attending one of the clinics are asked to bring their health card and a proof of address. However, a health card is not required if you do not have one, organizers said.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination clinics being run by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners, please go to https://tehn.ca/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/mobile-and-pop-vaccine-clinics-east-toronto