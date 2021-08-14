ActiveTO closure of eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie and Woodbine set for weekend of Aug. 14 and 15

Bike riders are seen on Lake Shore Boulevard East in this Beach Metro News file photo. The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic on the weekend of Aug. 14 and 15 for ActiveTO.

The City of Toronto’s ActiveTO initiative will see the closure of the eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue to vehicular traffic on the weekend of Aug. 14 and 15.

ActiveTO provides opportunities for residents to get outdoors and exercise, while being able to maintain physical distance as warranted by public health restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic

This weekend’s closure will take place from 6 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, through to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug.15.

Also closed to vehicles this weekend for ActiveTO will be Bayview Avenue between Rosedale Valley Road and Lawren Harris Square.

For more information on ActiveTO and locations of Bike Share Toronto stations, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-protect-yourself-others/covid-19-reduce-virus-spread/covid-19-activeto/