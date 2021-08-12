Artist Carolina Reis set to host outdoor exhibit at Kew Gardens park from Aug. 13 to 15

Artist Carolina Reis will be hosting an exhibition of her work called Expo-Mobile in Kew Gardens park in the Beach Aug. 13 through to Aug. 15. With thread and textile, she makes intricate networks and abstract geometric patterns.

Where do artists go during a pandemic? Like a lot of other people, to the park.

That’s the plan for local visual artist and designer Carolina Reis.

She will be hosting an exhibition of her work called Expo-Mobile in Kew Gardens park in the Beach Aug. 13 through to Aug. 15.

Prior to this weekend’s show, her last exhibit was held in February of 2020 just as the COVID-19 pandemic was starting.

Before last year and the restrictions on public art and other events that people could attend in person, Reis had been exhibiting regularly.

Her perseverance was paying off and her work was beginning to attract the interest of collectors. The confinement and restrictions forced by COVID-19 halted that momentum.

However, this weekend will see Reis in the local park displaying her works and meeting with people to talk about her art while safely outdoors.

“Three-dimensional encounters are always more memorable and rewarding,” she said in a note to Beach Metro News in advance of the Expo-Mobile show.

Seeing reactions and interacting live with the public was one of the aspects she had been missing since the confinements and physical distancing began.

Reis’ art is inspired by the invisible connections that bind us all.

With thread and textile, she makes intricate networks and abstract geometric patterns that are both stimulating and soothing to the eye.

All current COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place during this weekend’s show.

Her exhibition will be held at the far south end of Kew Gardens close to the Boardwalk. Reis will be there with her art from noon to 4 p.m. on each of the days the show is taking place unless the weather becomes too rainy to safely exhibit.

To learn more about the Reis’ work, go to carolinareis.com or on Instagram @carolinareisdesign.

Reis also thanked the Ontario Arts Council for support of this show.