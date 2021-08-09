Number of pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics set for East Toronto this week

Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics are slated for a number of East Toronto locations, including Shoppers World on the Danforth, during the week of Aug. 9.

Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners will be offering a number of local pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week.

On Monday, Aug. 9, clinics are set for Clairlea Public School, 25 Rosalind Cres.; and Shoppers World Danforth, 3003 Danforth Ave. The clinic at Clairlea school goes from 2 to 8 p.m. The clinic at Shoppers World takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Tuesday, Aug. 10, clinics are planned for East York Collegiate Institute, 650 Cosburn Ave.; and Shoppers World Danforth. The clinic at East York C.I. takes place from 2 to 8 p.m. The clinic at Shoppers World is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, pop-up clinics are set for Gordon A. Brown Middle School, 2800 St. Clair Ave. E.; and Shoppers World Danforth. The clinic at Gordon A. Brown school goes from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The clinic at Shoppers World takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments for Shoppers World Danforth clinics, along with drop-ins, can be booked in advance by going to https://www.tehn.ca/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19-vaccine-book-appointment-east-toronto .

All other clinics are operating on a drop-in basis.

Eligibility is 12 years of age or older and you must live, work, or attend school in any “M” postal code

On the date of each pop-up clinic, those eligible will have received a first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago; or received a first dose of Moderna at least 28 days ago and would like Pfizer as a second dose; or received a first dose of AstraZeneca at least 56 days ago and would like Pfizer as a second dose.

Residents are reminded to bring their health card (if you have one) and proof of address, such as driver’s license, bank statement or utility bill; proof of employment, such as work ID or pay-stub; or proof you attend a local school, such as student ID, report card, school letter or email.

However, even if you not have these documents, organizers are asking people who want to be vaccinated to still attend. “Our team will to their best to help you get vaccinated,” said a notice on the hospital’s website.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination clinics being run by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners, please go to https://tehn.ca/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/mobile-and-pop-vaccine-clinics-east-toronto