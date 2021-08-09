Man and woman sought in connection with alleged assault near Woodbine and Danforth that seriously injured elderly man

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man and a woman wanted in connection with an incident near Danforth and Woodbine avenues that left an elderly man seriously injured.
Police were called to the area at approximately 4:10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, for reports of an assault.
According to police, a man and a woman got into an argument with an elderly man in front of an establishment. The man and woman allegedly punched the man, knocking him to the ground, police said.
As a result of the assault, the man was transported to hospital where he remains in critical condition, police said.
The woman is described as being in her late 30s to early 40s, five-feet, five-inches tall, with an athletic build. She had long dark blond hair that was worn in a ponytail. She was wearing dark-coloured tights, and a t-shirt.
The man is described as being in his 30s, tall, with a thin build, and short curly brown hair. He was wearing shorts, a shirt and sandals.
A security camera image of the woman has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500,or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
