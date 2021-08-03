Woman suffers serious but not life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle at Pharmacy and Danforth avenues

A woman believed to be in her 20s suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the intersection of Danforth and Pharmacy avenues on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 3. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

A woman believed to be in her 20s suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the intersection of Danforth and Pharmacy avenues this afternoon.

Police were called to the area at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

The injured woman was transported to hospital to be treated for her injuries.

It appears the woman was crossing Pharmacy from the east to the west, on the north side of Danforth, when she was struck by the driver of a minivan taxi.

According to witnesses at the scene, the minivan driver had a green light at the time of the incident. The woman crossing the road may not have been seen as there was a broken down car blocking the left lane of Pharmacy at the time of the incident.

Police are continuing to investigate and the intersection remained closed as of 2:40 p.m.