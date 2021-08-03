Farmers’ market in Fairmount Park this Wednesday will be accepting donations for Toronto Little Pantries Project

The Courtyard Farmers' Market takes place in Fairmount Park on Gerrard Street East on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

People attending the Courtyard Farmers’ Market in Fairmount Park this Wednesday, Aug. 4, are encouraged to help out those in need by making a donation to the Toronto Little Free Pantries Project.

Non-perishable food items collected by volunteers from the project at the Fairmount Park market will be donated to a nearby Little Free Pantry that can be accessed by those in need.

Basically, the Little Free Pantries operate on a “give what you can, take what you need” system.

A donation box, or pantry, is set up on a property (much like little libraries) and donations of non-perishable food can be put into them. Those who are in need are then welcome to take the items.

“The mini-pantry movement is a grassroots, crowdsourced initiative to help combat immediate and local food insecurity,” explained East Toronto resident Simon Strauss in an email to Beach Metro News recently.

“Little Free Pantries allow people to give and receive anonymously…allowing neighbours to help nourish neighbours.”

The pantries are only able to provide a relatively small amount of food donations at a time, given their small size. “The Little Free Pantries is a volunteer-run initiative, and is not meant to replace the important supports that food banks provide,” said Strauss.

Locally, Little Free Pantries are located at 297 Highfield Rd.; 74 Bertmount Ave.; and 293 Logan Ave.

The Fairmount Park market takes place in the park (1725 Gerrard St. E.) from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 4.

For more information on the Toronto Little Free Pantries Project, please go to https://www.torontolittlefreepantriesproject.com/