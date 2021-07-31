Home Stretch Vaccine Push includes number of East Toronto pop-up clinics over the August long weekend

Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics are slated for a number of East Toronto locations, including Shoppers World on the Danforth, over the August long weekend.

By ALEXANDROS VAROUTAS

East Toronto Health Partners and Michael Garron Hospital are hosting a series of local pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics over the three-day August long weekend.

Clinics at Thorncliffe Park Community Hub, Shoppers World Danforth, and Crescent Town Health Centre are part of the City of Toronto’s ongoing Home Stretch Vaccine Push, a joint initiative with Michael Garron Hospital to service neighbourhoods that are lagging behind other parts of the city in vaccination rates.

“It’s so critical that we continue taking an evidence-based, data-driven approach to the vaccine roll-out,” said Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford.

“Meeting people where they are is exactly the way to reach communities that otherwise face barriers to getting the services they need.”

The clinics will be targeting the M4B and M4C postal codes and will feature entertainment and give-aways.

On Saturday, July 31, there will be three pop-up vaccination clinics taking place.

They will be at Samuel Hearne Middle School, 21 Newport Ave., from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Shoppers World Danforth, 3003 Danforth Ave., from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Crescent Town Health Centre, 4 The Market Place, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Sunday, Aug. 1, there will be pop-up vaccination clinics.at the Thorncliffe Park Community Hub, 45 Overlea Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Shoppers World Danforth, 3003 Danforth Ave., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Crescent Town Health Centre, 4 The Market Place, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Monday, Aug. 2, clinics are set for Shoppers World Danforth, 3003 Danforth Ave., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Presteign Heights Elementary School, 2570 St. Clair Ave. E., from 2 to 8 p.m.

Appointments for Shoppers World Danforth clinics, along with drop-ins, can also be booked in advance by going to https://www.tehn.ca/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19-vaccine-book-appointment-east-toronto .

All other clinics are operating on a drop-in basis.

Eligibility is 12 years of age or older and you must live, work, or attend school in any “M” postal code

On the date of each pop-up clinic, those eligible will have received a first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago; or received a first dose of Moderna at least 28 days ago and would like Pfizer as a second dose; or received a first dose of AstraZeneca at least 56 days ago and would like Pfizer as a second dose.

Those planning on attending a pop-up clinic are reminded that they must meet the eligibility criteria in order to be given a shot.

“Individuals who do not fit the indicated eligibility will be turned away to ensure there are enough vaccines for eligible populations,” said Michael Garron Hospital on its website.

Residents are reminded to bring their health card (if you have one) and proof of address, such as driver’s license, bank statement or utility bill; proof of employment, such as work ID or pay-stub; or proof you attend a local school, such as student ID, report card, school letter or email.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination clinics being run by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners, please go to https://tehn.ca/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/mobile-and-pop-vaccine-clinics-east-toronto