Beacher Penny Oleksiak becomes Canada’s most decorated Olympic athlete with seventh medal win

Penny Oleksiak, right, is interviewed by CBC Sports shortly after the Canadian women's team won a bronze medal in the 4x100m medley relay at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Along with Oleksiak, team members shown are Kylie Masse, Sydney Pickrem and Maggie Mac Neil.

Beacher Penny Oleksiak is Canada’s most decorated Olympic athlete of all time.

Oleksiak, 21, won her seventh Olympic medal on Saturday night in the Tokyo Games to set the record. Swimming the final leg of the women’s 4×100-metre medley race, Oleksiak helped the Canadian team win the bronze medal on the final night of swimming competition at these Olympics.

Tonight’s bronze medal was Oleksiak’s third of the Tokyo Games and seventh in total. In Tokyo, Oleksiak also won a silver in the 4x100m freestyle relay and a bronze in the 200m freestyle. In the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, Oleksiak won a gold medal in the 100m freestyle; a silver in the 100m butterfly; and bronze medals in the 4x100m and 4x200m freestyle relays.

The Canadian women’s 4x100m medley team in tonight’s race was Kylie Masse in backstroke; Sydney Pickrem in breaststroke; and Maggie Mac Neil in butterfly. They finished in a time of 3:51.60 for the bronze medal. Australia won the gold and the United States took the silver.

Prior to tonight’s history making race, Oleksiak shared the honour of Canada’s most-decorated Olympian with Clara Hughes and Cindy Klassen. All three women had won six Olympic medals.

In an interview with CBC Sports shortly after the completion of tonight’s race, Oleksiak said she was proud of her teammates and their achievements in these Tokyo Olympic Games.

“I’ve accomplished this history with girls who are making history,” she said.