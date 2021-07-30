August long weekend to see ActiveTO closure of eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Woodbine and Leslie this Saturday and Sunday

Cyclists ride on Lake Shore Boulevard East during an ActiveTO event earlier this year. The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue will be closed on Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, Aug. 1 for ActiveTO.

ActiveTO will be closing road lanes to motorized vehicles on sections of Lake Shore Boulevard for two of the three days of this August long weekend.

The closures will include the eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue; and the eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard West between Stadium Road and Windermere Avenue on Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, Aug. 1.

The ActiveTO closures will not be in effect on the Simcoe Day holiday on Monday, Aug. 2.

The City of Toronto’s ActiveTO initiative provides opportunities for residents to get outdoors and exercise, while being able to maintain physical distance as warranted by public health restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The ActiveTO closures will take place from 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, through to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug.1.

Those taking part in ActiveTO are reminded to follow COVID-19 safety protocols to keep themselves and others safe.

For more information on ActiveTO and locations of Bike Share Toronto stations, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-protect-yourself-others/covid-19-reduce-virus-spread/covid-19-activeto/