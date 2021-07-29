Police seeking 55-year-old man in connection with pair of alleged sexual assaults in East Toronto

Mohammed Mahaboob, 55, of Toronto is wanted by police on two charges of sexual assault and one charge of failing to comply with a release order.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a pair of alleged sexual assaults earlier this year.

According to police, a 49-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in the area of Warden Avenue and Firvalley Court on Wednesday, June 9. A 27-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted on Wednesday, July 7, in the Victoria Park and Danforth avenues area, police said.

Mohammed Mahaboob, 55, of Toronto is wanted by police on two charges of sexual assault and one charge of failing to comply with a release order.

Police said in a press release on July 28 that they believe there may be more victims, and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Police can be contacted at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com