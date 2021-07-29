Police seeking 55-year-old man in connection with pair of alleged sexual assaults in East Toronto

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a pair of alleged sexual assaults earlier this year.
According to police, a 49-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in the area of Warden Avenue and Firvalley Court on Wednesday, June 9. A 27-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted on Wednesday, July 7, in the Victoria Park and Danforth avenues area, police said.
Mohammed Mahaboob, 55, of Toronto is wanted by police on two charges of sexual assault and one charge of failing to comply with a release order.
Police said in a press release on July 28 that they believe there may be more victims, and are urging anyone with information to come forward.
Police can be contacted at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.