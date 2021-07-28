Police seek public’s help finding dog reported stolen in the Beach

The stolen dog is a female American Bulldog Pitbull named Stella. She is six years old, grey in colour, with white fur on her chest and in between her eyes. She stands at two feet tall and wore a blue leash at the time of the incident at approximately 5:30 a.m. on July 27.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a dog that was reported stolen in the Beach yesterday.

According to police, the incident took place at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, in the Woodbine Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East area.

Police said a 36-year-old woman was walking her dog in the area when she engaged in a conversation with a man. The pair talked by the man’s vehicle as the dog crawled in to cool off, police said. The male then pushed the woman and drove away with her dog inside his vehicle, police said.

The man is described as having a tanned complexion, five-feet four to five-feet five inches tall, and weighing 150 pounds. He is clean shaven with dark brown clean cut hair. He spoke with an accent.

The vehicle is described as a newer style minivan, painted grey or beige.

The dog is a female American bulldog pitbull mix named Stella. She is six years old, grey in colour, with white fur on her chest and in between her eyes. She stands at two feet tall and wore a blue leash at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com