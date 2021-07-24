Compost Day at Ted Reeve Arena hosted by Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford

The parking lot of Ted Reeve Community Arena will be the site of a Compost Day hosted by Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford on Saturday, July 24.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m., and will take place in the parking lot of Ted Reeve Community Arena, at 175 Main St.

The parking lot is located just northeast of Gerrard Street East and Main Street, and can be accessed from Ted Reeve Drive.

Residents planning to collect compost at this event are reminded to bring their own containers or bags.

For more information, please visit https://twitter.com/BradMBradford/status/1417560299138437128/photo/1