Beaches International Jazz Festival’s final weekend features pair of drive-in concerts

Imah performs at the Afrofest Showcase concert on July 17 as part of the Beaches International Jazz Festival. The drive-in concert took place at the Guildwood GO Station as part of the two-day Afrofest Showcase. The 33rd annual Beaches International Jazz Festival wraps up this weekend (July 23 and 24) with a pair of drive-in concerts. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

The final weekend of the 33rd annual Beaches International Jazz Festival will feature a pair of drive-in concerts set for the evenings of Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival had to alter the way it took place for the second summer in a row.

This year’s festival featured a number of live performances at drive-in concerts held at the Guildwood GO Station on Kingston Road in Scarborough, along with virtual workshops and performances.

The final weekend will see live performances as part of two drive-in concert events.

On the evening of Friday, July 23, Groovin’ in the Parking Lot will feature performances by The Soul Motivators, Tush, Odario, and The Luvmenauts. There will also be music DJs Jason Palma, John Kong and DJ Quesquecest.

Groovin’ in the Parking Lot takes place from 7 to 11 p.m.

On Saturday, July 24, the festival wraps up with OLG Main Stage performances from Sean Jones and the Righteous Echo, and the Legends of Motown.

The Legends of Motown is a 16-piece cast of singers and musicians who perform Motown hits from such legendary artists as The Supremes, The Temptations, the Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson and others.

The performances take place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Guildwood GO station is located at 4105 Kingston Rd.

Those wishing to attend the drive-in concerts must register in advance as parking spaces are limited. One ticket is required per vehicle, which may have as many people inside as there are seatbelts. Vehicle admission tickets start at $40. COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced during all of the drive-in performances.

For more information on purchasing tickets, jazz festival performances, and performers, please visit https://beachesjazz.com/