Local COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinics to be hosted by East Toronto Health Partners and Michael Garron Hospital this week

East Toronto Health Partners and Michael Garron Hospital are hosting a number of local pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics on July 22, 23 and 24 of this week.

There will be two clinics on Thursday, July 22, in East Toronto, taking place at Gordon A. Brown Middle School, 2800 St. Clair Ave. E., from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.; and 8 Park Vista, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, July 23, will see a clinic at George Webster Elementary School, 50 Chapman Ave., from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 24, will feature O’Connor Public School, 1665 O’Connor Dr., from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.; and Frankland Community Centre, 816 Logan Ave., from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The first 50 people who receive their first dose at the Frankland Community Centre clinic will receive a free grocery gift card.

Drop-ins are welcome at all of the clinics, and they will all be administering doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Eligibility is 12 years of age or older and you must live, work, or attend school in any “M” postal code

On the date of the pop-up clinic, those eligible will have received a first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago; or received a first dose of Moderna at least 28 days ago and would like Pfizer as a second dose; or received a first dose of AstraZeneca at least 56 days ago and would like Pfizer as a second dose.

Those planning on attending a pop-up clinic are reminded that they must meet the eligibility criteria in order to be given a shot.

Residents are reminded to bring their health card (if you have one) and proof of address, such as driver’s license, bank statement or utility bill; proof of employment, such as work ID or pay-stub; or proof you attend a local school, such as student ID, report card, school letter or email.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination clinics being run by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners, please go to https://tehn.ca/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/mobile-and-pop-vaccine-clinics-east-toronto