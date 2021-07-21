Police seek suspect after sexual assault in Broadview and Dundas area early Monday morning

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in finding a male suspect in connection with a sexual assault that took place in the area of Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street East earlier this week.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in finding a male suspect in connection with a sexual assault that took place in the area of Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street East earlier this week.

Police were called to the Mountstephen Street area (just west of Broadview Avenue between Dundas and Gerrard streets) at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Monday, July 19 for reports of a suspicious incident.

According to police, a 21-year-old woman was walking in the area when she was approached from behind by an unknown man, pushed to the ground and sexually assaulted.

The man fled the area heading east through a laneway.

The suspect is described as five-feet, 10-inches to six-feet tall, with dark almond shaped eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, black slim fitted jeans, black running shoes, a dark blue mask, and silver square shaped earing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https:www.222tips.com