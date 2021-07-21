Police seek suspect after sexual assault in Broadview and Dundas area early Monday morning

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in finding a male suspect in connection with a sexual assault that took place in the area of Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street East earlier this week.
Police were called to the Mountstephen Street area (just west of Broadview Avenue between Dundas and Gerrard streets) at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Monday, July 19 for reports of a suspicious incident.
According to police, a 21-year-old woman was walking in the area when she was approached from behind by an unknown man, pushed to the ground and sexually assaulted.
The man fled the area heading east through a laneway.
The suspect is described as five-feet, 10-inches to six-feet tall, with dark almond shaped eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, black slim fitted jeans, black running shoes, a dark blue mask, and silver square shaped earing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https:www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.