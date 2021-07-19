Man suffers serious injuries after being stabbed in fight near Coxwell Avenue and Eastwood Road

A man has suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in the Coxwell Avenue and Eastwood Road area on the night of Sunday, July 18. Toronto police have one suspect in custody and are looking for a second male suspect.

According to Toronto police Twitter, officers were called to the area at approximately 7:26 p.m. for reports of men fighting outside a bar near Gainsborough Road.

When officers arrived they found the victim suffering from stab wounds.

Police said suspects fled the area, but one man was later taken into custody.

Police are still looking for a second male suspect who is described as short in height, with a beard. He was wearing a grey shirt with an emblem on the chest, and blue jeans. Police also said the suspect may have been wearing a turban and a facemask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com