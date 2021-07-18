Man injured in stabbing near Broadview and Danforth avenues early this morning

Police are investigating after a man was attacked by three people and stabbed earlier this morning while in the area of Broadview and Danforth avenues.

Police were called to the area at approximately 12:35 a.m. on Sunday, July 18, for reports of a stabbing.

According to police, a man was reportedly attacked by three people while in the area and suffered a stab wound to his shoulder.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are considered to be minor, Toronto Paramedic Services told CP24 earlier this morning.

There are no descriptions of suspects available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5400, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com