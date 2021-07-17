Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic sites this weekend include Shoppers World on Danforth Avenue

East Toronto Health Partners and Michael Garron Hospital are hosting a number of upcoming pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics including ones this Sunday and Monday at Shoppers World on Danforth Avenue.

There will be three vaccination clinics on Saturday, July 17, in East Toronto, taking place at Eastview Neighbourhood Community Centre, 86 Blake St., from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; No Frills, 1150 Victoria Park Ave., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.; and Prairie Drive Park, 70 Prairie Dr., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 18, will see clinics at Prairie Drive Park, 70 Prairie Dr., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Shoppers World Danforth, 3003 Danforth Ave., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, July 19, will feature a clinic at Shoppers World Danforth, 3003 Danforth Ave., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Drop-ins are welcome at all of the clinics, and they will all be administering doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Eligibility is 12 years of age or older and you must live, work, or attend school in any “M” postal code

On date of each pop-up clinic, those eligible will have received a first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago; or received a first dose of Moderna at least 28 days ago and would like Pfizer as a second dose; or received a first dose of AstraZeneca at least 56 days ago and would like Pfizer as a second dose.

Those planning on attending a pop-up clinic are reminded that they must meet the eligibility criteria in order to be given a shot.

“Individuals who do not fit the indicated eligibility will be turned away to ensure there are enough vaccines for eligible populations,” said Michael Garron Hospital on its website.

Residents are reminded to bring their health card (if you have one) and proof of address, such as driver’s license, bank statement or utility bill; proof of employment, such as work ID or pay-stub; or proof you attend a local school, such as student ID, report card, school letter or email.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination clinics being run by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners, please go to https://tehn.ca/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/mobile-and-pop-vaccine-clinics-east-toronto