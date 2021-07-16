ActiveTO to close eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie and Woodbine for weekend of July 17 and 18

The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue will be closed on July 17 and 18 for ActiveTO.

Lanes of both Lake Shore Boulevard East and Lake Shore Boulevard West are slated to be closed this weekend for the City of Toronto’s ActiveTO initiative.

Locally, the eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue will be closed on July 17 and 18.

Also closed this weekend will be the eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard West between Stadium Road and Windermere Avenue.

Closed for this weekend as well will be Bayview Avenue, between Lawren Harris Square and Rosedale Valley Road; and River Street, between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street.

The ActiveTO closures will take place from 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, through to 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 18.

On Saturday, July 17, the northbound lanes of Black Creek Drive between Lawrence Avenue and Trethewey Drive in the city’s northwest will also be closed for ActiveTO.

Toronto’s ActiveTO initiative provides opportunities for residents to get outdoors and exercise, while being able to maintain physical distance as warranted by public health restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those taking part in this weekend’s ActiveTO are reminded to follow COVID-19 safety protocols to keep themselves and others safe.

For more information on ActiveTO and locations of Bike Share Toronto stations, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-protect-yourself-others/covid-19-reduce-virus-spread/covid-19-activeto/