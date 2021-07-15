Police investigating Wednesday night sexual assault near Victoria Park Avenue and Queen Street East

Toronto police are investigating a sexual assault in the Queen Street East and Victoria Park Avenue area on the night of Wednesday, July 14.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault in the Queen Street East and Victoria Park Avenue area last night.

Police officers from 41 Division in southwest Scarborough were called to the area at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, for a reported sexual assault.

According to police, a 24-year-old woman who was in the area was approached by a man and sexually assaulted. The man then fled on foot heading east.

The suspect is described as white, between 20 to 30 years old, approximately five-feet, nine-inches tall, with a slim nose, and short dark hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com