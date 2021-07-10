Eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie and Woodbine closed weekend of July 10 and 11 for ActiveTO

ActiveTO will see the eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue closed on the weekend of July 10 and 11.

Also closed for this weekend will be Bayview Avenue, between Front Street East and Rosedale Valley Road; and River Street, between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street.

The lanes will be closed to motorized vehicles but will be open for cyclists, rollerbladers, skateboarders and pedestrians to use.

The ActiveTO closures will take place from 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, through to 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 11.

Due to the closure of the Gardiner Expressway between the Don Valley Parkway and Hwy. 427 for maintenance work from the night of July 9 to the morning of July 12, Lake Shore Boulevard West between Stadium Road and Windermere Avenue will not be closed for ActiveTO this weekend.

ActiveTO provides opportunities for residents to get outdoors and exercise, while being able to maintain physical distance as warranted by public health restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those taking part in this weekend’s ActiveTO are reminded to follow COVID-19 safety protocols to keep themselves and others safe from the virus.

For more information on ActiveTO and locations of Bike Share Toronto stations, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-protect-yourself-others/covid-19-reduce-virus-spread/covid-19-activeto/