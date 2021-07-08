Community consultation meeting on future uses for Dentonia Park Golf Course lands slated

The Dentonia Park Golf Course is located on Victoria Park Avenue just north of the Victoria Park Subway Station.

The City of Toronto will be holding a meeting Saturday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to noon to discuss future uses of Dentonia Park Golf Course on Victoria Park Avenue just north of Danforth Avenue.

The meeting is part of an ongoing community consultation process on ways the lands of the city’s five golf courses can be used.

There have been calls for the lands to be used in ways that serve a wider variety of residents than just those who golf.

The issue has been receiving more attention during the COVID-19 pandemic as many Torontonians have seem themselves confined to their residences with limited access to public green space.

Alternative uses for the city golf courses that have been suggested in the past include using them for more community gardening and farming opportunities, universally-accessible public parkland and Indigenous-led land and water stewardship programs.

The July 10 meeting on Dentonia Park Golf Course is limited to 200 people, and so it is asked that only people who plan on attending the meeting register for it.

To register for the meeting, please go to

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dentonia-park-golf-course-local-community-meeting-tickets-159719684877