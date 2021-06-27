Trio of COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinics set for southwest Scarborough this week

East Toronto Health Partners and Michael Garron Hospital will be hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week in southwest Scarborough.

East Toronto Health Partners and Michael Garron Hospital are hosting a trio of pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week in southwest Scarborough.

The clinics are slated for Tuesday, June 29 and Wednesday, June 30.

Both first and second doses will be available at the clinics, but priority for second doses will be given to those who are considered to be living in “hot spot” postal codes for the Delta variant of the virus.

There are two clinics set for June 29. One takes place at the Warden Hilltop Community Centre, 25 Mendelssohn St., from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and the second is at Taylor Creek Public School, 644 Warden Ave., from 3 to 7 p.m.

At the Warden Hilltop Community Centre pop-up clinic on June 29, first doses will be available for those 12 years of age or older, and live/work or attend school in any “M” postal code (which means all of Toronto). Priority for second doses at this clinic will be given to those in live in the postal codes of M1B, M1G, M1J, M1K, M1L, M1R, M1S, M2R, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M4A, M4H, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9R, M9V, and M9W.

At the Taylor Creek Public School pop-up clinic on June 29, first doses will be available for those 12 years of age or older, and live/work or attend school in any “M” postal code. Priority for second doses at this clinic will be given to those in live in the M1L postal code.

At the Warden Hilltop Community Centre pop-up clinic on June 30, first doses will be available for those 12 years of age or older, and live/work or attend school in any “M” postal code. Priority for second doses at this clinic will be given to those in live in the postal codes of M1B, M1G, M1J, M1K, M1L, M1R, M1S, M2R, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M4A, M4H, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9R, M9V, and M9W. This clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On date of the pop-up clinic, those eligible will have received a first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago; or received a first dose of Moderna at least 28 days ago and would like Pfizer as a second dose; or received a first dose of AstraZeneca at least 56 days ago and would like Pfizer as a second dose.

.Those planning on attending a pop-up clinic are reminded that they must meet the eligibility criteria in order to be given a shot.

“Individuals who do not fit the indicated eligibility will be turned away to ensure there are enough vaccines for eligible populations,” said Michael Garron Hospital on its website.

Those planning on attending one of the clinics are asked to bring their health card and a proof of address. However, a health card is not required if you do not have one, organizers said.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination clinics being run by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners, please go to https://tehn.ca/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/mobile-and-pop-vaccine-clinics-east-toronto