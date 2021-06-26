Police seek man in connection with alleged assault with a weapon incident near Broadview and Eastern avenues

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help locating a 40-year-old man after an incident earlier this week in which a person working in a commercial building was allegedly threatened by a man with a knife.
Police were called to the building in the area of Broadview and Eastern avenues at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, regarding the incident.
According to police, a man in the building was approached by an unknown man who allegedly brandished a large knife and made threatening comments. The man being threatened managed to flee the area without being injured, police said.
Anton Carter, 40, of Toronto is wanted on a charge of assault with a weapon.
He is described as six-feet, four-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing black clothing and a black backpack.
Investigators are appealing to him to surrender to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
