Main Street closure between Kingston Road and Lyall Avenue set for today

Main Street will be closed between Kingston Road and Lyall Avenue for most of the day on Saturday, June 26.

The closure of both north and south lanes to traffic will take place between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

However, TTC buses will be allowed through under the direction of police and traffic control officers who will also be assisting pedestrians in the area.

The closure is taking place so work can be done by Toronto Hydro on overhead cables and an underground vault in the area.

Signs have been posted on Main Street, just south of Gerrard Street East, and on Southwood Drive, just south of Kingston Road, alerting residents and motorists in advance of Saturday’s closure.

The closure of Main Street will not impact traffic on Kingston Road beyond preventing right or left turns to go northbound.