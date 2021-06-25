Suspect sought after woman sexually assaulted while walking on trail in southwest Scarborough

A male suspect is being sought after a woman walking on a trail in southwest Scarborough awas sexually assaulted.
According to Toronto police, a woman was walking along a trail near Midland Avenue and Kingston Road at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, when a man approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her.
The man then fled east towards Brimley Road.
The suspect is described as white, 19 to 20 years old, five-feet, six-inches tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds with a skinny build. He had no facial hair and was wearing a white T-shirt with red trim, and khaki pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 41 Division at 416-808-4100, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
