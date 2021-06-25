Lake Shore Boulevard East’s eastbound lanes between Leslie and Woodbine to be closed for ActiveTO on weekend of June 26 and 27

Lake Shore Boulevard East’s eastbound lanes between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue will be closed for ActiveTO on the weekend of June 26 and 27.

The closures to vehicles will take place from 6 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, through to 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 27. The closed lanes will be open for cyclists and pedestrians to use.

Also, all lanes of Bayview Avenue between Front Street East and Rosedale Valley Road, as well as River Street between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street, will be closed this weekend for ActiveTO activities.

ActiveTO provides opportunities for residents to get outdoors and exercise, while being able to maintain physical distance as warranted by public health restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on spring and summer weekends.

Originally, the City of Toronto had planned to close the Gardiner Expressway from the Don Valley Parkway/Carlaw Avenue ramps all the way to Hwy. 427 this weekend for maintenance work. However, due to anticipated bad weather this weekend, the Gardiner Expressway closure has been rescheduled to the weekend of July 9.

Those taking part in this weekend’s ActiveTO are reminded to follow COVID-19 safety protocols to keep themselves and others safe from the virus.

For more information on ActiveTO and locations of Bike Share Toronto stations, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-protect-yourself-others/covid-19-reduce-virus-spread/covid-19-activeto/