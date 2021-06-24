Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for June 24 at Crescent Town Elementary School

This Beach Metro News file photo shows people lining up for COVID-19 vaccination shots during a clinic at Crescent Town Elementary School held earlier this year.

East Toronto Health Partners and Michael Garron Hospital are holding a COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinic on Thursday, June 24, at Crescent Town Elementary School from noon to 8 p.m.

Those eligible for today’s clinic must be 12 years of age or older, and live/work/or attend school in any “M” postal code, which is the entire City of Toronto.

Both first and second doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be available at this clinic.

Moderna vaccine will be available for first and second doses for individuals 18 and older. A limited number of Pfrizer doses will be reserved for youth ages 12 to 17 who attend the clinic. People are reminded that both Moderna and Pfizer use similar mRNA technology and provide strong protection against COVID-19, said a press release by the hospital.

As of June 24, those eligible for second dose shots today will have received a first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago; or received a first dose of Moderna at least 28 days ago; or received a first dose of AstraZeneca at least 56 days ago.

Those planning to attend today’s clinic at Crescent Town Elementary School, 4 Massey Square northwest of Victoria Park and Danforth avenues, are reminded that they must meet the eligibility criteria in order to be given a shot.

“Individuals who do not fit the indicated eligibility will be turned away to ensure there are enough vaccines for eligible populations,” said Michael Garron Hospital on its website.

Those planning on attending the clinic are asked to bring their health card and a proof of address. However, a health card is not required if you do not have one, organizers said.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination clinics being run by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners, please go to https://tehn.ca/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/mobile-and-pop-vaccine-clinics-east-toronto