Man offering free massage services in Danforth and Gough avenues area sought in sexual assault investigation

Toronto police are seeking a suspect in connection with a sexual assault investigation in the Danforth and Pape avenues area.

On Tuesday, June 22, at 9 p.m., police responded to a call for a sexual assault that had taken place in the area.

According to police, a man had placed an advertisement on a social media platform offering free massage services to women. A woman responded to the ad and went to a basement apartment in the area of Danforth and Gough avenues, police said.

When the woman entered the apartment she was sexually assaulted by the man, police said.

The man is described as white, five-feet, five-inches tall, in his 40s, with a large build and receding hair line. He was wearing glasses, shorts, a short sleeve shirt, and Asics running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS 8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com