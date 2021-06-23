Police seek witnesses to physical altercation near Broadview and Queen Street after which a man was later found deceased

Toronto police are appealing to witnesses to come forward as they investigate an incident in the Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue area in which a 51-year-old man was found dead.
According to police, the man was involved in an alleged physical altercation with two other men in the area shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday, May 24. Police later located the 51-year-old man deceased.
An autopsy has been ordered to determine the man’s cause of death, police said in a June 23 press release.
As part of the ongoing investigation into the incident, two men have been charged with aggravated assault.
John Alexander Mackenzie, 26, was charged on June 16. Zola Zenguele, 25, was charged on June 22.
Police investigators are appealing to anyone with information to contact Det. Darcy Hind at 416-808-5504 or via email at 8572@tps.ca
Those with information can also contact police in 55 Division by calling 416-808-5500, or they can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
