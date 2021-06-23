Police seek man in connection with alleged pepper spraying and choking of woman in Carlaw and Queen area

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help locating a 53-year-old man wanted in connection with alleged assault in the Carlaw Avenue and Queen Street East area last month.
According to police, a man went to a woman’s apartment at approximately 10 p.m. on May 15 and allegedly pepper sprayed her in the face. The next day, police allege a man entered the same apartment and began to choke the woman and then assaulted her several times.
Douglas MacDonald, 53, is wanted by police on a number of charges including assault with a weapon, assault, assault/choking, and two counts of failing to comply with probation.
He is described as five-feet, seven-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with a slim build, brownish/blonde short hair, and clean shaven.
Investigators are appealing to him to surrender to police.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
