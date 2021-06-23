Local students graduating this month feeling many emotions as final days of school take place in isolation

This artwork by Glen Ames Senior Public School Grade 8 student Allie Wilson reflects the sadness and frustration being felt by many students who will not be able to celebrate in-school graduations with large numbers of their friends, teachers and family members due to COVID-19.

A Beach student has summed up the emotions of many regarding the final days of school this June.

With schools being closed to in-person learning since the middle of April to stop the spread of COVID-19, students have been taking online classes.

For those graduating this year that has been especially tough as they did not have the chance to celebrate their final year in person with their friends and teachers at the school they will be leaving.

This artwork by Glen Ames Senior Public School Grade 8 student Allie Wilson reflects that sadness and frustration.

“This pop-art painting depicts the emotion felt by young people in regard to COVID-19,” said a note sent in to Beach Metro News with a copy of the painting.

“They are not seeing their friends, not going to school. They are feeling a lot of isolation and loneliness.”