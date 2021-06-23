Celebrate Pride in Scarborough event slated for Saturday at Birchcliff Bluffs United Church

Birchcliff Bluffs United Church will host Celebrate Pride in Scarborough on Saturday, June 26, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The celebration will take place outdoors on the lawn of the church.

The event takes place outside on the lawn at Birchcliff Bluffs United Church on Saturday, June 26, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Among those attending will be representatives from Pride Toronto; Scarborough Southwest Councillor Gary Crawford; Scarborough Southwest MPP Doly Begum, members of Birchcliff Bluffs United Church; and Dorothy’s Place, which is a ministry serving 2SLGBTQ+ seniors in East End Toronto and Scarborough.

​Saturday’s event will help to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Pride Toronto, the difference it has made across the city including Scarborough.

Birchcliff Bluffs United Church is located at 33 East Rd., just northwest of Kingston Road and Warden Avenue.

For more information, please visit https://www.bbuc.ca/

