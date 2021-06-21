Police seek man in connection with assault investigations at Chester and Victoria Park subway stations

Toronto police are looking for information on this man in connection with an investigation into a pair of assaults that took place at two East Toronto subway stations on Thursday, June 17.

Toronto police have released an image of a man being sought in connection with an investigation into a pair of assaults that took place at two East Toronto subway stations late last week.

According to police, a man waiting for a train at Victoria Park Subway Station on Thursday, June 17, at 7 a.m., was knocked to the ground by an unknown man.

Later that day at Chester Subway Station, police said a man approached a woman who was waiting for a train and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as male with a thin build, between five-feet, seven-inches and five-feet, nine-inches in height, with a moustache and a chin beard. He was wearing an oversized blue jacket with a red baseball cap. The man was also in the possession of a black mountain bike and carrying a brown duffel bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com