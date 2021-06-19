Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for Dentonia Park on Sunday, June 20

Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners will be holding a “Hot Spot Second Dose” COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinic in Dentonia Park on Sunday, June 20. First doses will also be available at this clinic, and those seeking a first does of the vaccine will be given priority.

It is important to note that priority eligibility at this clinic will be given to those who live, work or attend school in the hot spot postal codes of M1B, M1G, M1J, M1L, M1S, M3C, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M4A, M4H, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9V, M9W or the Crescent Town community. Non-priority eligibility at this clinic will be for those living in all other M postal codes in Toronto.

East Toronto Health Partners and the hospital have been holding these hot spot pop-up clinics at different locations from June 14 to 19, and each one sees huge crowds of people lining up well before the clinics open at 8 a.m. In most cases all appointments for the 2,000 shots of Pfizer vaccine shots are filled within 40 minutes of the clinic starting.

The Sunday, June 20, pop-up clinic is set to run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Dentonia Park, 80 Thyra Ave., just northwest of Danforth and Victoria Park avenues.

Those eligible for the second shots at these clinics must be 12 years of age or older, and live in the postal codes listed in the second paragraph of this story.

Also on date of the pop-up clinic, those eligible will have received a first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago; or received a first dose of Moderna at least 28 days ago and would like Pfizer as a second dose; or received a first dose of AstraZeneca at least 56 days ago and would like Pfizer as a second dose.

First doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will also be offered at this clinic for individuals age 12 and older who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal code. Those seeking first doses will also be given priority access.

Those attending on Sunday at Dentonia Park are asked to please join the indicated hot spot line upon arrival. There will also be onsite staff available to ask for assistance.

Those planning to attend are reminded that they must meet the eligibility criteria in order to be given a shot.

“Individuals who do not fit the indicated eligibility will be turned away to ensure there are enough vaccines for eligible populations,” said Michael Garron Hospital on its website.

Those planning on attending one of the clinics are asked to bring their health card and a proof of address. However, a health card is not required if you do not have one, organizers said.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination clinics being run by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners, please go to https://tehn.ca/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/mobile-and-pop-vaccine-clinics-east-toronto