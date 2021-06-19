Deja Views: Changes at Queen Street East and Balsam Avenue documented

The above photo of this building on the southeast corner of Queen Street East and Balsam Avenue was taken in the 1980s by Chris DeBoer.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

Local historian Clyde Robinson dropped off a bundle of photographs taken in the 1980s on Queen Street East between Balsam and Beech avenues.

Things were changing along this stretch of Queen Street East at this time. A condo was being built and photographer Chris DeBoer was documenting the construction, along with other streetscapes close to the site.

This building in the photo above and in the inset photo is on the southeast corner of Balsam and Queen.

Thank you Chris, and please forgive me for calling you an “unknown photographer” in the June 1 issue.

Please feel free to contact me if I make a mistake or if you’d like to submit a photograph of yesteryear in the Beach. I can be reached at gdvandy61@gmail.com