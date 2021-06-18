ActiveTO closures for weekend of June 19 and 20 include sections of Lake Shore Boulevard East and Bayview Avenue

People take part in an ActiveTO event on Lake Shore Boulevard East earlier this year.

This weekend’s ActiveTO will see the closures of both Lake Shore Boulevard East’s eastbound lanes between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue, and all lanes of Bayview Avenue between Front Street East and Rosedale Valley Road, as well as River Street between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street.

The closures to vehicles will take place from 6 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, through to 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 20. The closed lanes will be open for cyclists and pedestrians to use.

ActiveTO provides opportunities for residents to get outdoors and exercise, while being able to maintain physical distance as warranted by public health restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on spring and summer weekends.

Those taking part in ActiveTO are reminded to follow COVID-19 safety protocols to keep themselves and others safe from the virus.

For more information on ActiveTO and locations of Bike Share Toronto stations, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-protect-yourself-others/covid-19-reduce-virus-spread/covid-19-activeto/