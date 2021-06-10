Fundraising sweepstakes helps 5n2 Food for All charity in its work with those in need during pandemic

The 5n2 Food for All charity was founded nine years ago by Seema David. Photo: 5n2 website.

The 5n2 Food for All charity has started a fundraising sweepstakes to help it continue to fight food insecurity and the challenges brought about the COVID-19 pandemic.

A registered charity, 5n2’s mission is to fight food insecurity in local communities and to create equitable access to food supports in marginalized communities.

5n2 achieves this through free food services available seven days a week, creating more than 3500 fresh meals and providing food supports weekly through partnerships.

In southwest Scarborough, 5n2 supports food security at Byng Towers on Danforth Road, and at the McClain Apartments on Glen Everest Road. In East Toronto, 5n2 supports Mainstay Housing on Kingston Road.

5n2 offers a number of services including a Free Food Pantry for free groceries on an appointment basis, and a gardens project to engage community members by teaching them how to grow herbs and vegetables.

An education program for seniors on the use of technology, and the Meals2U program that delivers free meals and groceries to those in isolation and are at risk, are also offered by 5n2.

The organization was founded nine years ago by Seema David. An immigrant to Canada in 2007, David was shocked by the impacts of homelessness and food insecurity she was seeing and decided to start serving soup to the community three days a week. Since then 5n2 has grown to serve 12 different locations in Toronto and also offer many other programs.

However, the COVID-19 has made life even harder for those already struggling to make ends meet economically, and the need for services such as 5n2 and the demands on the organization are growing.

Among one of 5n2’s biggest challenges is the need for a new location for its kitchens.

“We are currently relying on individual donations and time-bound grants, but we require steady sources of funding to sustain our services,” said a 5n2 press release announcing the fundraising sweepstakes campaign.

People can help by becoming a monthly donor at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/50534

Those who sign up as donors can win four Ripleys Express Anytime tickets. The sweepstakes prize applies only for those who are recurring donors of $5o or more.

For more information on 5n2, please go to https://5n2.ca/