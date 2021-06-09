Police investigating after 10 vehicles vandalized near Broadview and Danforth avenues

Toronto police are seeking the public's help with any information or security camera footage they may have after 10 vehicles were vandalized in the Broadview Avenue and Fairview Boulevard area last weekend.

Police in 55 Division want to make the public aware of numerous acts of vandalism to vehicles that took place in the area of Fairview Boulevard and Broadview Avenue last weekend.

Police said that between Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6, there were 10 reports of mischief to vehicles. These incidents occurred over the evening and into the early morning. Fairview Boulevard runs east from Broadview Avenue, two blocks south of Danforth Avenue.

Police are asking residents in the area to be aware and vigilant, and to report suspicious activity in their neighbourhood to police. Residents are also being asked to check for damage before driving their vehicle.

Police are investigating the vandalism are requesting that any surveillance cameras be reviewed and if owners notice any footage that may assist officers with identifying anyone responsible for these crimes, to please contact them at 416-808-5500..

Three security camera images of a suspect have been released, and can be viewed by going to http://torontopolice.on.ca/newsreleases/50105

The suspect is described as wearing a light coloured long-sleeve shirt, dark pants, shoulder-length bushy hair, and had a shoulder bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com