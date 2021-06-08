Suspect sought in alleged sexual assault on Queen Street East streetcar

Toronto police are looking for information on this man in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault on a Queen Street East streetcar on the night of Saturday, May 29.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place on Queen Street East streetcar late last month.

According to police, an 18-year-old woman was on a streetcar travelling east on Queen Street East at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, when a man sat beside her and started asking questions.

The woman felt uncomfortable and asked the man to move so she could get up, police said. As she walked past him the man sexually assaulted the woman, police alleged.

The man is described as five-feet, seven-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, in his early 20s, with facial hair. He was wearing a black and green hooded Adidas sweater and white shoes.

The incident took place in the area of Queen Street East and Carroll Street, which is just west of Broadview Avenue.

Police are asking anyone who was in that area at the time of the reported assault to contact them.

Security camera images of the man being sought have been released by police. To see all of the images, please go to http://torontopolice.on.ca/newsreleases/50095

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com