Suspect sought in alleged sexual assault on Queen Street East streetcar

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place on Queen Street East streetcar late last month.
According to police, an 18-year-old woman was on a streetcar travelling east on Queen Street East at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, when a man sat beside her and started asking questions.
The woman felt uncomfortable and asked the man to move so she could get up, police said. As she walked past him the man sexually assaulted the woman, police alleged.
The man is described as five-feet, seven-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, in his early 20s, with facial hair. He was wearing a black and green hooded Adidas sweater and white shoes.
The incident took place in the area of Queen Street East and Carroll Street, which is just west of Broadview Avenue.
Police are asking anyone who was in that area at the time of the reported assault to contact them.
Security camera images of the man being sought have been released by police. To see all of the images, please go to http://torontopolice.on.ca/newsreleases/50095
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.